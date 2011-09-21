JON STEWART: Larry Summers, By Unanimous Consent, Is An A**hole

Confidence Men, the new book released this week by prize-wining author Ron Suskind, has the White House freaking out.



The book takes a fairly devastating look behind-the-scenes of Obama’s first year in office and his handling of the financial crisis.

Jon Stewart had Suskind on last night.

Said Stewart: “[Obama] really did repudiate his own campaign, he ran as a guy who said the definition of insanity is to hire the same people and expect different results. As soon as the financial crisis hits….he hires Larry Summers, who by the way, I think by unanimous consent, is an arsehole.”

Suskind elaborates:

“With Larry, Tim as well, but with Larry there’s a seduction there. You know Obama loves these high IQ guys, Larry is of course the top of the heap there, with sterling credentials, and he sort of ends up in what I call a ‘Larry Summers Debate Society.’

Now I think Obama thought he’d sit about and judge who’s the winner, he ends up just another guy at the table in a way, Larry saying I’ll go first, you go after me. It troubles people who are sitting there saying is that being disrespectful to the president. Eventually you see the president’s confidence sort of bruised, and frankly that’s why confidence men in the title.”

Vid below.



