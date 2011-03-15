Jon Stewart Recruits Larry King As Daily Show Contributor

Larry King is getting back into the television world.



The former CNN host will contribute to The Daily Show, stopping by occasionally to hang with his buddy (and vocal supporter) Jon Stewart.

The extent of his participation isn’t clear.

One source tells the New York Post that negotiations are not very far along and that King will have a small role.

“A single conversation has happened,” the story quotes an anonymous person saying. “It’s still extremely preliminary. He’ll be on every now and again, like Lewis Black. He’s not joining as a correspondent but a contributor.”

According to another person, however, King “is talking to his close friends as if it’s a done deal.”

Bottom line: expect the 77-year-old journalist to appear on the Comedy Central program in the near future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.