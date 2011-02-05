Jon Stewart Finally Gets Around To Tearing Keith Olbermann To Pieces (And It Was Worth The Wait)

Oh man.



Seemingly out of left field last night Jon Stewart took a very big swing at Keith Olbermann and subsequently Ed Schultz (though I suspect this will probably work in Schultz’s favour in so far he probably needs the extra attention).

“There is an Olbermann shaped hole in our national discourse….who will step into the breach we find out in our new segment ‘Olbertunity Knocks.'”

Neither Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, or even Chris Matthews have the “five tool player” talents of Olby: “Rage, ego, wit, scholarship, BOMBAST…after you deliver a rant I want to feel like you need two weeks off and a blood transfusion.”

And then there’s Ed Schultz who has at least three of the five listed. As ably demonstrated by Stewart. Video below.

Apparently, Olbermann was watching.

