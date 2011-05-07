Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

Joseph Alexiou
Daily Show Osama

This past week started with the death of Osama Bin Laden and ended with Rob Lowe chatting up Piers Morgan.

The deceased al Qaeda leader dominated the media cycle, but there were other stories as well.

We discovered a pushing-50 prolific actor who refuses to lose any of his good looks or charm and a venerable website that’s doing better than ever.

On the losing side, we have a TV network that is in danger of losing some of its most loved talent, and a certain sometimes politician who still cannot pick a decent journalist.

Will Ferrell

Reprising his role as George W. Bush, Will Ferrell was hilarious in fictitiously announcing the killing of a terrorist gopher from a nearby Sizzler's Steakhouse.

Many tried tried to make light of the chilling Osama Bin Laden death story, but Ferrell's video was truly exceptional.

President Bush Reacts to Osama Bin Laden's Death with Will Ferrell from Will Ferrell

John Stewart on Osama

John Stewart's take on the Osama bin Laden death photos situation was poignant and accurate. The Daily Show exceeded its normal excellent standard with the smart, sophisticated, intelligent take.

The Daily Show - Big Deady
Yahoo!

* 400 million Royal Wedding-related page views

* 30 million uniques

* The acquisition of former HuffPo managing editor Jai Singh

* Th e stock at a 52-week high

It is fair to say Yahoo demonstrated a flair for winning this week.

Rob Lowe

There's a lot of love circulating for Rob Lowe recently, mainly because he is great.

A great interview on Piers Morgan, and -- let's face it -- an especially sexy magazine cover that any 47-year old should be proud to pull off? Yeah, that counts for a win.

Buzz Bissigner

The Twitter feed of author Buzz Bissinger is usually amusing, but his latest rant about the media's embarrassing response to Osama Bin Laden's killing was gold. Just check it out, you'll see why he won this week.

Carolyn Jarvis

The Global TV's news anchor said 'Obama' instead of 'Osama' not once or twice but four times in one brutal segment.

When your job to speak clearly and deliver the news, and you confuse up the name of a world leader and his terrorist antithesis once, fine. But four times? You're a loser, even if it was 'obviously unintentional.'

News Corp

It's been a rough week for Rupert Murdoch: the News Corp earnings call showed that the Daily, Murdoch's iPad-only baby magazine, lost $10 million in its first quarter. At the same time, the corporation's third quarter report showed that News Corp missed its earning goal, and the value of its stock was down 3%.

These two things together, in the same week, don't make much for winning material.

Christina Norman

After barely two years on the job -- and just four months after the network launched -- Christina Norman was fired from her position as CEO of the Oprah Winfrey Network.

OWN suffered with poor ratings since the launch, but Norman will not stick around to try and right the ship.

Sarah Palin

A recent poll showed that two-thirds of American's wouldn't vote for her if she were to run for President. Then she dug herself deeper at a pre-White House Correspondents Association Dinner brunch party, where she proved that she still makes no attempt to learn anything about how the news is collected in this country.

When asked to name the country's most influential journalist, Palin 'stumbled a bit, asked her husband Todd and then settled on Greta Van Susteren... with whom she is friends and who was standing next to her.'

CBS

Katie Couric announced her official departure from CBS Evening News in late April. The network will try to retain her, but ABC is the front runner with a massive offer.

This week, college basketball announcer Gus Johnson, beloved by fans for his excitable announcing during March Madness -- also said he may be leaving the network.

To lose both in such a short period of time doesn't speak too well of CBS, at least, not this week.

You Can Decide If She's A Winner Or Loser

