Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

This past week started with the death of Osama Bin Laden and ended with Rob Lowe chatting up Piers Morgan.



The deceased al Qaeda leader dominated the media cycle, but there were other stories as well.

We discovered a pushing-50 prolific actor who refuses to lose any of his good looks or charm and a venerable website that’s doing better than ever.

On the losing side, we have a TV network that is in danger of losing some of its most loved talent, and a certain sometimes politician who still cannot pick a decent journalist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.