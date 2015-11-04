Jon Stewart just signed a big production deal with HBO

Jon Stewart has just signed a four-year production deal with HBO.

Under the pact, Stewart gives the pay channel first-look option on all his film and TV projects. He will begin small with short-form digital content, which will be showcased on HBO NOW, HBO GO and other platforms.

“Jon Stewart led a revolution that changed the face of TV comedy on the ‘Daily Show,'” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo. “He graced our network nearly 20 years ago, so we’re thrilled to welcome back his immense talents in this next chapter of his career.”

“I’m so excited to be working with Richard [Plepler], Michael and the entire HBO family,” says Stewart. “Appearing on television 22 minutes a night clearly broke me. I’m pretty sure I can produce a few minutes of content every now and again.”

