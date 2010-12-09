Jon Stewart On Julian Assange: Let's Just Call Him A Somewhat Pasty Predator

Glynnis MacNicol

Based on the media’s confusion over whether Julian Assange is a terrorist or a freedom fighter the other choices included the Whitemare, and Justice is Blonde. 

However, when one takes into consideration the ‘sex by surprise’ charges — “isn’t that a drink special at Bennigan’s?” — Pasty Predator seems more appropriate.  Video below.

 

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Julian Assange: To Catch a Somewhat Pasty Predator www.thedailyshow.com

Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

