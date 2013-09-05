Jon Stewart Shreds John McCain For Playing IPhone Poker During The Senate's Syria Hearing

On his second day back at “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart skewered Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for

playing poker on his iPhone during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearingon Syria Tuesday.

“McCain! You’ve been hawking Syria for a year!” Stewart said. “And now you can’t be bothered because you’re a river card away from crushing ‘stashman_42?'”

“You know what, senator? Go. There’s a rascal scooter and a bucket of quarters with your name on it over at the Golden Nugget. You can play all the video poker you want, 99 cent prime rib. Instead of playing pretend poker in the actual Senate, go to an actual casino and pretend you know what the government should do.”

McCain laughed off the controversy, but it quickly become a topic of some controversy.

He joked that the “worst part” about the game was that he lost “thousands of dollars” — a joke that didn’t quite land with CNN host Wolf Blitzer, who thought he was playing with actual money.

“You know, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my career, it’s this. A joke always lands better if you repeat it a second time,” Stewart quipped.

