REVENGE: Watch WWE superstar John Cena give Jon Stewart an 'attitude adjustment' on Monday Night Raw

Following the shocking turn of events that occurred Barclays Center on Sunday night, retired “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart explained the reason for his betrayal of John Cena at WWE’s Summerslam pay-per-view event.

Stewart appeared on “Monday Night Raw” to say that the only reason he interfered with the match — which cost Cena both the WWE World Heavyweight and United States Championships to Seth Rollins — was because he didn’t want to see Cena tie the record for most championships ever held in WWE history. The record is currently held by Ric Flair, with 16 to his name.

Cena came to the ring to confront Stewart, who shortly thereafter ended up on the receiving end of Cena’s finishing move: the Attitude Adjustment.

