Here's the time Jon Stewart backed Jim Cramer into a corner during the middle of the Financial Crisis

Comedy Central Jim Cramer appears on ‘The Daily Show’ with Jon Stewart in 2009.

Jon Stewart is leaving “The Daily Show.”

Stewart has hosted the show since 1999, and over that time has had countless run-ins with guests.

One of Stewart’s most memorable interviews was with CNBC’s Jim Cramer during the height of financial crisis in March 2009.

Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” appeared on “The Daily Show” on March 13, 2009, right near the stock market bottom.

In a 2011 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Cramer said that for six months afterward, his appearance on Stewart’s show was on his mind all the time.

In November 2014, Stewart appeared on The Howard Stern show and talked about his interview with Cramer, saying: “You begin to believe your own responsibility to ‘get this guy’ — even though that’s complete bulls–t … I think the Cramer thing was one of those that negatively impacted me like that because that came out of alchemy but it became such a big deal.’ (via Josh Brown)

The extended clips of Cramer’s appearance on Stewart’s show are embedded below and you can find Cramer’s appearance at Comedy Central’s site here.

