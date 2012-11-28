Jon Stewart Shreds Media's 'Winners And Losers' Coverage Of The Israel-Gaza Conflict

Jon Stewart ripped apart media coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict on Monday night’s Daily Show, lambasting the press for failing to move past the U.S. election by focusing its coverage on the “winners and losers” of the situation.



He called the conflict — which is now in ceasefire — “a depressing, cyclical status quo … there are no winners here.” He then showed clips of anchors debating the winners and losers of the conflict. They included both Israel and Hamas, as well as figures like President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu.

“You really miss the election, don’t you?” Stewart said. “Did anybody lose this … thing? Did anybody lose? Did anybody actually lose in this bloody conflict that killed over 150 people?”

More clips of anchors declaring President Mahmoud Abbas and Iran the two clear losers.

“So the only two losers in the war between Israel and Gaza are the people who don’t live in either of those places,” Stewart deadpanned.

Watch the full clip below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.