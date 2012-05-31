WATCH: Jon Stewart Is Thrilled Donald Trump Is Spicing Up An Otherwise Boring Election

Downcast over the fact that the chase for the Republican nomination has come to its close, Jon Stewart begins to grieve before receiving a spectacular gift from the Comedy Gods: Donald Trump.



Touching on all things Trump, Stewart hits on the “birther” issue while highlighting the Donald’s creepy affinity for naming any product he uses after himself.

Watch the videos, broken up into two parts, below:

