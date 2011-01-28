Jon Stewart Is Joining The 9/11 Memorial Foundation Board

First Jon Stewart was compared to Walter Cronkite by the New York Times for using his show to garner national attention for the 9/11 First Responders Bill.



Now the Washington Post reports that Stewart is joining the National September 11 Memorial & Museum board, in charge of building the 9/11 memorial, set to look like twin reflecting pools set above the fallen towers’ footprints.

Stewart has always occupied something of a grey area between comedy and news, and starting with his “Rally to Restore Sanity” last summer, many have wondered if Stewart is looking to be taken more seriously.

At the moment, however, his detached nightly satire on The Daily Show remains separate from his personal civic involvement — probably a good thing for ratings, as fans may not tune in for a more serious Stewart, as much as they admire him.

But as his television personality separates from his outside activities, Stewart on The Daily Show may risk becoming a TV character — not unlike Stephen Colbert.

