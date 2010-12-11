Jon Stewart Is Disgusted 9/11 Responders Bill Failed: Bros Before Heroes?

Stewart jumped on this right out of the gate last night.

Yesterday the Senate failed to pass the 9/11 responders health care bill that would provide medical benefits for emergency workers who were first on the scene on 9/11.



Said Stewart: “Kind of a no brainer politically, and let’s say morally, kind of the right thing to do.”

Nope.

“You couldn’t even get 60 Senators to agree to vote on the 9/11 bill because the top 2% of Americans haven’t officially received their engraved notification that their taxes won’t go up 4%. That’s the principled pledge you want to stand by? Bros before heroes?”

Vid below

