Jon Stewart is defending his replacement amid Twitter 'kerfuffle'

Things appeared to be looking quite rosy for Trevor Noah after Comedy Central announced last week the South African comedian would be the new host of “The Daily Show,” replacing Jon Stewart.

Some of the internet applauded the decision. Others gave the network the side-eye, since Noah had only appeared on the program three times.

Despite his apparent notoriety in South Africa, where he regularly sells out venues for his comedy shows, he was relatively unknown in the US.

Naturally, with the huge promotion came the requisite social media background check, and

Noah didn’t pass.

Comedy Central quickly swooped in to defend him a day later with a simple tweet and a short statement.

Now Jon Stewart has done the same, asking his audience Monday night to give Noah a chance to “earn [their] trust and respect.”

