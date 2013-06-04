Jon Stewart Gleefully Audits The IRS: 'Where Are Your Receipts?!'

In his last week on the show before a six-week break, Daily Show host Jon Stewart took glee in giving the IRS a fake audit as it faces scrutiny stemming from its inappropriate targeting of conservative groups.



Introducing a segment called, “Where are your receipts, a—?” Stewart plunged into an examination of some of the IRS’ most questionable recent practices.

“Sucks to get audited, doesn’t it?” Stewart said.

That included former IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman and his frequent trips to the White House. But even when that checked out, it wasn’t enough — and Stewart played on the IRS’ tactics for continuing his “audit.”

“You may have perfectly reasonable explanations for every action that you took, but that doesn’t mean we don’t need you to go back home and dig through another couple of shoeboxes until we get just that one document that we really need to see before we can be OK with your reasons,” Stewart said. “Why? F— you, that’s why.”

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

And Part II:

