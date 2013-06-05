JON STEWART: 'I'm Starting To Think This Whole Iraq War Thing Might've Been A Mistake'

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart resigned himself to the fact that Iraq has awarded numerous oil contracts to China, making the country one of the biggest benefactors of the Iraq War.



Though the U.S. involvement in the country is basically finished, the violence stemming from the U.S.-led war is not over — May served as the most violent month the country has experienced since 2007.

That left Stewart feigning outrage at the fact that Iraq is selling oil to China.

“So, Iraq, you awarded all your oil contracts to China? Iraq, I mean, come on, man,” Stewart said.

“We launched a sustained ‘shock-and-awe’ bombing campaign on your country, reduced your already-stressed infrastructure to rubble, and unleashed a bloody sectarian conflict that even now costs your country hundreds of lives per month. And this is how you repay us? You ungrateful…”

Watch the clips below, via Comedy Central:

And Part II:

