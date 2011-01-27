LOW: An Indianapolis News Station Is Auditioning Homeless People Looking For The Next 'Golden Voice'

Oof.



From last night’s Daily Show. A local TV station in Indianapolis is following around homeless people with a camera crew looking for the next Ted Williams (he of the golden voice!) viral sensation.

No really, they are.

And when they find Cora the homeless woman at the garage can in the snow they get her to sing Amazing Grace. Says Stewart: “I don’t think she’s the wretch in this particular footage.”

And you thought the blogosphere was bad. Vid below.

