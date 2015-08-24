A bearded Jon Stewart just hosted WWE SummerSlam -- here are the best moments

Screenshot A bearded Jon Stewart during his first hosting gig after the ‘Daily Show’ finale.

Jon Stewart returned to television Sunday night for the first time since his emotional end as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” by taking on the hosting duties at WWE’s SummerSlam.

And it was quite a performance. Here are Stewart’s highlights from the evening.

“What’s up, Brooklyn?” shouted Stewart to the SummerSlam crowd in attendance at the Barclays Center in New York to kick off the evening.

Sporting a grey beard, the comic told the crowd that he was still upset that Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker’s WrestleMania win streak at last year’s WrestleMania 30, and that he planned to interview Lesnar during the evening. But he felt he needed some backup, so he brought out WWE legend Mick Foley to help him score the interview.

However, Foley misunderstood, and thought Stewart wanted his help interviewing the “Rock,” as in former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, not “Brock.” Sadly, Foley couldn’t help Stewart.

Stewart did get to Lesnar’s dressing room door, but was stopped by the wrestler’s manager Paul Heyman. Though Stewart tried to sweet-talk his way in, Heyman gave Stewart a bizarre Lesnar-focused chant and burned Stewart by saying, “I guess we couldn’t get David Letterman to host.”

But that wasn’t the last we’d see of Stewart.

In the “Title For Title” match between United States Champion John Cena and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who has had a feud with Stewart since the two clashed at a Monday Night RAW earlier this year, Stewart came running into the ring with a folding chair at a crucial moment of the match.

In a shocking turn of events Stewart hit Cena with the chair.

Leading to Rollings winning the match, and claiming both belts.





Here’s another look at Stewart turning heel.

Needless to say, Cena fans were crushed.

