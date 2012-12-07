Jon Stewart Slams Republicans For Voting Down The UN Disabilities Treaty: 'Please Tell Me This Is Rock Bottom'

Jon Stewart hammered Senate Republicans for voting against a United Nations treaty that seeks to protect the rights of disabled people around the world.



The treaty would have had no effect on existing U.S. law, but a handful of Republican Senators voted against it because of concerns it would hinder U.S. sovereignty and the ability of parents to home school their children. The final vote was 61-38, failing to reach the required two-thirds majority.

“What is wrong with you people?” Stewart said. “I guess it’s time for our new segment: ‘Please tell me this is rock bottom.’ How did this happen?”

“It’s official. Republicans hate the United Nations more than they like helping people in wheelchairs,” Stewart said.

Watch the full clip below:

The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.