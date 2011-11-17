C'MON! Here Is The Jon Stewart On Herman Cain Video You've Been Waiting For

Jon Stewart: “It’s like he’s trying to download the answer, but that little ball is spinning.  He’s just buffering….what’s Cain going through in his mental Rolodex?  ‘No that’s my policy regarding a woman named Lydia…C’mon Cain, you’re forgetting the cardinal rule: If you study high, you have to be high when you take the test!”

 


The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

