C'MON! Here Is The Jon Stewart On Herman Cain Video You've Been Waiting For

Jon Stewart: “It’s like he’s trying to download the answer, but that little ball is spinning. He’s just buffering….what’s Cain going through in his mental Rolodex? ‘No that’s my policy regarding a woman named Lydia…C’mon Cain, you’re forgetting the cardinal rule: If you study high, you have to be high when you take the test!”





The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.