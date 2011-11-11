BRUTAL: Jon Stewart Savages Herman Cain's Response To Sexual Allegations

Jon Stewart:



“Mr. Cain, nothing personal, but I really don’t think the Democrats are trying to sabotage your campaign because a) we all know Democrats don’t think sexual misconduct disqualifies you from holding the presidency. And b) They’ve seen you debate.”

“What kind of marriage would you have that if you get accused of putting your hands up other women’s skirts your wife goes ‘that is so you! That is so you, Herman! That is so you!’ SHE’S YOUR WIFE! Of course she doesn’t know you do that sh*t. I bet she doesn’t know your computer has a clear history button.”

