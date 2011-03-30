WATCH: Jon Stewart Calls BullS**t On Obama's Libya Speech

Jon Stewart last night:



“10 days after we started bombing Libya, President Obama took to the podium to convince Americans that we should bomb Libya…starting 10 days ago.”

Suffice to say, he is not a fan.

“Why is everyone freaking out? All Obama has done is laid bare the shining spreadsheet on the hill.”

A spreadsheet that has been upheld by every president in the past 100 years. Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c America at Not-War – Obama's Pragmatic Foreign Policy Decisions



Daily Show Full Episodes

