A US Spy Agency Came Up With The Worst Possible Logo -- And Jon Stewart Ripped It To Shreds

Last week The National Reconnaissance Office

launched a new satellitecalled NROL-39 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and a lot of people noticed

a picture of a massive octopus straddling the earth.

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” has some fun with the spy logo, the choice of which drew ridicule in light of the many leaks about mass government surveillance from ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

After playing a game of ‘That Thing They Said They’re Not Doing? They’re Totally Doing” — which involves showing clips of the U.S. government denying spying allegations only to confirm them later — Stewart went after the logo that boasts: “Nothing Is Beyond Our Reach.”

Check it out:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Here’s a look at the logo on the rocket:

