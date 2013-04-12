Jon Stewart Slams The Senate On Gun Control: 'We Have Literally Become One Of Our Own Worst Enemies'

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart ripped into the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, slamming the legislative body for opposition to a United Nations arms treaty that has earned broad worldwide support.



The treaty, which has been negotiated for seven years, would provide binding international regulation on cross-border conventional arms sales. Its adoption was blocked last week by Iran, Syria, and North Korea.

But if it ever got to the U.S. Senate for ratification, it would be opposed by the NRA and a handful of Senators, who are concerned that it would “restrict the rights of law-abiding American gun owners.” Last year, the NRA and 51 Senators sent a letter to President Barack Obama expressing concern over the treaty.

As Stewart pointed out, no treaty can override the U.S. Constitution or U.S. laws.

“Since when does anyone respect the United Nations’ authority?” Stewart said. “Remember when the United Nations rejected our Iraq War resolution, thus preventing us from making what might have turned into a huge, decade-long, trillion-dollar, thousands-of-casualties quagmire?”

After showing that U.S. opposition earned it the company of Iran, Syria, and North Korea, Stewart said that “we have literally become one of our own worst enemies.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

