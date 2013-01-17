Jon Stewart And CBS' Bob Schieffer Lament 'Skewed' Gun Control Coverage: 'We've Got To Do Something Here'

Photo: Comedy Central

Daily Show host Jon Stewart had CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Bob Schieffer on as his guest Tuesday, where the two anchors lamented the “skewed” media coverage that has dominated much of the recent debate about gun control.Stewart told the CBS host that he has seen an “explosive conversation, but not a very pragmatic one” that has ensued in the wake of the elementary school massacre in Newtown, Conn., last month.



Schieffer agreed, seeming to tilt toward promotion of stricter legislation on guns.

“If we’re not going to do something now — if killing little people in kindergarten is not enough to say, ‘We’ve got to do something here. We’ve got to get serious,’ then I have a question: What is enough?”

Schieffer said it was not a very “radical” idea to favour more restrictions on guns.

“It always comes down to the people who turn it around and say they’re going to take away the guy’s gun who goes hunting or lives out in the country,” he said. “And that’s not what it’s about. It’s about keeping these weapons with this tremendous killing power out of the hands of deranged people. That does not seem all that radical an idea. People keep rat poison in their house to kill rodents, but they keep it on the top shelf.”

He told Stewart that the newsroom debate should focus on helping people to “understand what the issues are, not the issues as they’re told by these interest groups.”

