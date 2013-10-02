Jon Stewart Goes On An Epic Rant At House Republicans Over The Government Shutdown

Jon Stewart blasted House Republicans over the first federal government shutdown in 17 years, in a segment he mockingly titled, “The End of America as We Know It for Reasons No One is Able to Clearly Explain.”

Stewart compared Republicans’ tying of various alterations to a government-funding bill to a sore-losing NFL team — and a driver who purposefully crashes head-on into another car.

“This is not a game of chicken,” Stewart said. “This is when someone is driving to work, and there’s a car coming directly at them in their lane. That’s not a game of chicken. That’s an [expletive] causing a head-on collision.”

Stewart said that Republicans were like the New York Giants, who lost 31-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“And you know what the Giants didn’t say after that game?” Stewart said. “‘If you don’t give us 25 points by midnight on Monday, we will shut down the [expletive] NFL!’ They didn’t say that!”

Stewart summed it up like this for Republicans — with a clip from Willy Wonka: “You get nothing! You lose! Good day, sir!”

Here’s the clip:

