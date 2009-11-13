Jon Stewart Got Cramer Dirt From Overstock's Patrick Byrne

This is stunning.



Felix Salmon: Remember the Jon Stewart interview of Jim Cramer where Stewart pulled out a secret weapon to unleash upon his unsuspecting guest?

Stewart repeatedly said Cramer wasn’t his target, but aired clip after clip of the CNBC pundit. “Roll 210!” announced Stewart, like a prosecutor. “Roll 212!” Most were from a 2006 interview not meant for TV in which Cramer spoke openly about the duplicity of the market.

No one’s entirely sure where Stewart gets his video clips. But the source for these ones has now outed himself, and it’s none other than crazy short-selling conspiracy theorist Patrick Byrne.

“I supplied a certain video of Jim Cramer to a certain comedy show, that was used in revealing and exposing Jim Cramer,” said Byrne to the WSJ’s Julia Angwin in an interview.

As Felix puts it, what an odd couple.

Byrne, of course, goes around trying to smear journalists that don’t buy into his naked short-selling conspiracies, and yet the funny thing is, time and time again you find journalists (or whatever Stewart considers himself to be; he certainly seems like a journalist to us) who are actually taking cues or getting help from Patrick Byrne.

So far, anyway, we don’t recall seeing Stewart ever tackling naked shorting (just high-frequency trading).

