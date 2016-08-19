Jon Stewart gives a touching and wise goodbye to Larry Wilmore on his final show

Comedy Central (L) Jon Stewart on ‘The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,’

Thursday was the final episode of “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” after it was announced on Monday that Comedy Central was cancelling the show, and Wilmore spent it with his correspondents looking back on their favourite moments.

But the highlight was when former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart came on to give Wilmore a farewell.

An executive producer on the show, Stewart gave some touching remarks on what the show, which focused on issues of race, and Wilmore provided for television.

“You started a conversation that was not on television when you began,” Stewart told Wilmore. “What you don’t realise is you walk out of this room and that conversation doesn’t end.”

Watch Stewart’s entire remarks below:

