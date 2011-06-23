JON STEWART: Goldman Sachs, The Greek Crisis Is Your Fault

Greece is falling apart, and Jon Stewart thinks he knows why.



“Have you ever been just fed up, and you think, ‘You know what? Enough with the rat race and chasing some materialistic dream. I’m just going to chuck it all and move to some fishing village. Drink ouzo and eat grilled lamb all day. Charm tourists with my lusty, full-of-life attitude while subsisting on a pensioner’s stipend?”

“What would happen if an entire country had that idea… at the same time.”

You would get Greece, where young and old are rioting, throwing incendiary devices and Greek yogurt.

The country — with the help of Goldman Sachs — built up an incredible amount of debt. Around $481 billion for the country’s 11 million people. That works out to $44,000 person. Sure, the US gets criticised for the $14 trillion debt we have racked up, but we have a lot of people, you know?

Stewart, do some maths and show the world how fiscally responsible Americans are.

“Ours works out to, what’s that, oh, $45,000 per person,” he said.

But how did Europe not see this coming? Well, Aasif Mandvi stopped by to show us how it was all a certain bank’s fault.

“Well Jon, it’s fascinating. 10 years ago when Greece realised that to cover their even at that time big deficit they were going to need an influx of cash, they were very smart. They called an American investment bank… Goldman Sachs.”

“Goldman Sachs came up with a way to hide the extent of Greece’s debt to European banks would continue lending to Greek banks and and Greek people could continue retiring a few years after puberty.”

Video below.



The Daily Show – Grecian Burn

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook



The Daily Show – Grecian Burn – Credit Default Swaps

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.