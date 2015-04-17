Jon Stewart goes on epic quest with a red balloon to prove Dick Cheney wrong on Iran

Comedy Central ‘The Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart.

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart was apparently quite amused by former Vice President Dick Cheney’s recent comments on Iran.

Cheney went on a conservative talk radio show last week and accused President Barack Obama of being “about to give [Iran] nuclear weapons. I can’t think of a more terrible burden to leave the next president than what Obama is creating here.”

That charge did not set well with Stewart, and the comedian devoted a lengthy segment of his Thursday night show to mocking Cheney, whom he replaced with a red balloon with a frowny face drawn on it.

Stewart noted that Cheney was a key supporter of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, which he said was the real reason that neighbouring Iran is on the rise.

“Is there anything else you can think of, over the last say, I don’t know, 12 years and 28 days that could also be seen as fundamentally strengthening Iran’s position in that region?” Stewart asked the balloon.

Assisted by dramatic music and stage props, Stewart proceeded to investigate whether Cheney — and not Obama — was actually responsible for Iran building up its nuclear program.

“It was you!” Stewart exclaims at one point.

Watch the entire spectacle below:

