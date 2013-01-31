Jon Stewart Mocks Glenn Beck's Plan To Create 'Freedom Town': It's Like 'A Perfect Marxist Utopia!'

Photo: Comedy Central

Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked conservative commentator Glenn Beck’s plans to create a Utopian-esque “Independence, USA,” saying it sounded like a “perfect Marxist utopia” with the way Beck described it.Stewart introduced Beck’s town, which he announced earlier this month, as “this new Valhalla of freedom of choices where the nanny state can no longer smother us.”



Stewart highlighted some of Beck’s more bizarre rules in the new town, like when Beck announced there would be no Gap or Ann Taylor. Beck also said that all food would be locally produced.

“What else will happen in the town you built to get away from the nanny state?” Stewart quipped. He cut to clips of Beck saying the town would produce movies but ones that don’t “assault our values.” Beck also said there wouldn’t be any streets in front of the houses, because people “spend too much time in their backyards … it’s a way for us to interact.”

“There will be no more than 10 minutes of backyard time!” Stewart yelled in a pseudo German voice. “Everyone to the front yard for community kickball games!”

“All that’s left is a plan to break down class barriers and you’ve got a perfect Marxist Utopia going on!” Stewart added.

Beck also announced that he wants to “break the class barriers.”

