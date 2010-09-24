Jon Stewart Gives Bill O'Reilly A Bit Of A Ratings Boost

Like we said earlier, Bill O’Reilly and Jon Stewart’s bizarro love-hate chemistry makes for great TV.



And it shows in O’Reilly’s ratings, which got a bit of a boost last night thanks to Stewart’s appearance on “The O’Reilly Factor.”

O’Reilly has been averaging 3.16 million viewers in Fox News Channel’s 8 p.m. slot so far this year, according to Nielsen Media Resarch. Last night he averaged exactly 3.4 million viewers. Perhaps some of Stewart’s liberal dope-smoking fans, as O’Reilly likes to characterise them, tuned in?

And perhaps some of O’Reilly’s regular viewers will tune in to Comedy Central at 11 p.m. on September 27 when he goes on “The Daily Show.” Stewart has been averaging 995,000 viewers so far this year, so it will be interesting to see if that number goes up on Monday night, especially since a lot more people clearly watch O’Reilly.

The two men might not have anything in common except for the fact that they are both TV news hosts with new books to shill, but they seem great for each other from a business perspective.

