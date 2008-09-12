Jon Stewart Getting Plenty Of Lipstick For Sarah Palin Video

You had to know Jon Stewart would have a big week during the Republican National Convention. And he did. He also had a big week on the Web: traffic to TheDailyShow.com set a record during the RNC and with 3.5 million views and counting Stewart’s “Sarah Palin Gender Card” has become Stewart’s most-watched video on the site, ever.



No surprise: Hitwise’s Bill Tancer noted for two days last week Palin was the most searched-about political personality in three years.

So you’d expect Stewart’s take on Palin to get views. Still, it’s an impressive number given we’re talking about TheDailyShow.com and not a truly mass medium like, say, YouTube. We’re also not counting views on Hulu, which also has the clip. But we’re betting plenty of Stewart videos beat that number on YouTube before they were taken down.



See Also:

Fox News’ O’Reilly Stomps Olbermann With Obama Interview

Obama Cut Web Advertising In August While McCain Doubled Down







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.