Jon Stewart Gets Tackled By Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon After Winning 10th Emmy

After Jon Stewart‘s tenth consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series for “The Daily Show,” fellow nominees Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon playfully tackled the host to the ground before he could accept his award.



Fallon is definitely in better shape than Stewart. Watch the dramatic antics below:



SEE ALSO: Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s star-studded opening Emmys skit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.