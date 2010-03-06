Jon Stewart Nails The Chatroulette Craze

Jon Stewart took a shot at media coverage of web craze Chatroulette last night.



Chatroulette sets people up for anonymous video chats with other, randomly selected users. It’s been a huge hit in its early days, and has earned a lot of attention from the mainstream media.

Reporters have feigned surprise at the very obvious lesson of Chatroulette: if you start video chats at random on the Internet, you’re going to see a lot of penis. As Stewart puts it, “the Internet is like Mexican food: every site has the same ingredients, just in different combinations.”

With guest appearences from Katie Couric, Keith Olbermann, and others, it’s well worth a watch:

