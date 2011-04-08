JON STEWART: Whatever You Think Of Geraldo Rivera, Dude's Got Major Sack

Jon Stewart composed a very funny, and rather sincere love letter of sorts to Geraldo Rivera last night.



In case you missed it, Rivera has spent the last week getting shot at in Libya. Literally.

Presenting: Geraldo of Arabia. Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c The Rivera Wild



