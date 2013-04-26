Jon Stewart Was Chomping At The Bit To Make Fun Of George W. Bush Again

Jon Stewart could barely contain his excitement at George W. Bush’s return to the national spotlight Thursday for the dedication of his presidential library.



“He’s back!” Stewart said.

“Stay cool, Johnny boy,” he told himself, before breathing into a paper bag. “Stay cool, Johnny boy. Stay cool.”

Stewart wondered what Bush had been up to in his time out of the spotlight, noting that Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are heavily involved in non-governmental organisation work.

Stewart cut to a clip of Bush saying he typically paints two or three hours per day.

“Sometimes it seems only a gallon of paint can drown out the screams of those I’ve wrong,” Stewart said, in his trademark interpretation of Bush. “Plus, sometimes they let you use your fingers!”

Stewart called the Bush library “basically the Hard Rock Cafe of bad policy decisions.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.