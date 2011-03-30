JON STEWART: NBC Was Too Busy Explaining 'Muffin Top' To Report On GE's Zero Tax Bill In 2010

On Friday the New York Times reported that GE had essentially managed to avoid paying taxes in 2010 (GE disputes this).



On Friday night NBC News, which is owned by GE, neglected to report on this news, opting instead to report on new dictionary terms like LOL and ‘muffin top.’

Meanwhile, Stewart wonders whether Obama tapped GE head Jeff Immelt to be his Chairperson of the Council on Jobs and Competitiveness in order to teach the rest of the nation’s corporations how to layoff American workers and escape paying taxes all at the same time.

