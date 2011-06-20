Jon Stewart On FOX News Sunday: 'In Every Poll FOX Viewers Are The Most Consistently Misinformed'

Jon Stewart went back into the lion’s den and made his much-talked about appearance on Fox News Sunday this morning.



As it turns out Chris Wallace is not quite the match for Stewart one might have imagined.

Perhaps because as the hard news man at the network Wallace is less willing than Bill O’Reilly to defend the network’s more extreme opinion anchors.

And certainly the conversation had a somewhat more serious tone than when O’Reilly and Stewart go head to head.

Stewart: I’m given credibility in this world because of the disappointment the public has in what the news media does.

Wallace: I don’t think our viewers are the least bit disappointed in us. I think our viewers think finally they’re getting someone who tells the other side of the story.

Stewart: And in polls who is the most consistently misinformed media viewers? Who’s consistently misinformed? Fox. Fox viewers.

Alas, Wallace didn’t have a response to this. Instead he showed a six year old clip from Comedy Central and said “it’s not exactly Masterpiece theatre you’re working for.” Indeed. Stewart agreed “I think I’m perfectly placed.”

Video below.



