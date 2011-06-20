JON STEWART On FOX News Sunday: 'Being A Comedian Is Harder Than What You Do'

Here is Jon Stewart‘s full interview from this weekend‘s Fox News Sunday.



It’s a long clip (24 minutes) but worth watching if you have the time. Partly because — even though Chris Wallace‘s ‘gotcha’ moments are weak to the point of silly — this may be the closest America gets to intelligent bipartisan conversation.

Also, there are some pretty feisty moments that make for good TV, including when Stewart only sort of jokingly called Wallace ‘insane.’ And: “Being a comedian is harder than what you do” (also not a joke).

And a few direct exchanges along these lines.

WALLACE: How do you explain me? Do you think I get my marching orders?

STEWART: I think that you are here in some respects to bring a credibility and an integrity to an organisation that might not otherwise have it, without your presence. So, you are here as a counterweight to Hannity, let’s say, or you are here as a counterweight to Glenn Beck, because otherwise, it’s just pure talk radio and it doesn’t establish the type of political player it wants to be.

This is how it concluded:

WALLACE: I am sitting here talking to Jon Stewart and I’m trying to get it, trying to understand you, and trying to see whether or not you recognise that what I believe is true, that there is as much bias on the other side as you subscribe to Fox, and why you seem to go easy on that.

STEWART: I think that there is a — probably a liberal bias that exists within the media that is because of the medium in which it exists. I think that the majority of people working in it probably hold liberal viewpoints, but I don’t think that they are as relentlessly activist as the conservative movement that has risen up over the last 40 years.

And that movement has decided that they have been victims of a witch hunt. And to some extent they’re right.

People on the right are called racists and they’re called things with an ease that I am uncomfortable with — and homophobic and all those other things. And I think that that is absolutely something that they have a real right to be angry about and to feel that they have been vilified for those things. And I’ve been guilty of doing some of those things myself.

WALLACE: I accept your apology.

Stewart: (LAUGHTER)



Transcript via. Full video below.

