Jon Stewart Blasts Fox News' Sean Hannity Over Rutgers Coach Firing

Jon Stewart took Fox News to task during the opening segment of The Daily Show last night, slamming the cable news network’s contrarian reaction to the firing of Rutgers University basketball coach Mike Rice.



“I feel pretty confident that no reasonable person could watch that video and quibble with that coach’s firing,” Stewart began, before cutting to clips of Fox News hosts complaining about the “wussification of America” — including Sean Hannity’s claim that “my father hit me with a belt, I turned out OK.”

“Seriously, you’re OK?” Stewart said. “Have you seen your show? Because it seems like the show of a guy who was hit by a belt as a child.”

Watch the segment below, courtesy of The Daily Show:

