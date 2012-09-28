Jon Stewart Hammers Fox News For Hypocrisy On Their School-Lunch Freakout

On Thursday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart couldn’t figure out why kids complaining about school lunches is an actual newsworthy topic. Then he showed clips of Fox News anchors tying it to First Lady Michelle Obama.



“Oh, right,” Stewart said. “Because this isn’t about food or kids. It’s about big-government uber-nanny Michelle Obama — who, if she said we needed clean air, half the country would demand gills because freedom!”

Stewart moved on to slam Fox anchor Megyn Kelly, who gladly showed a video of students parodying the new rules in a song written by a teacher. That was a different tone, Stewart said, than she took when students sung President Obama’s praises in a video a few years ago.

“So how divided are we as a nation?,” Stewart asked at the end of the segment. “Well, we have two types of diabetes in this country, and if Obama is against them, America’s No. 1 news network is for one of them.”

Watch the clips below:

