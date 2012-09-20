Jon Stewart Went On An Epic Rant At Fox News Over Its Romney Video Coverage

Jon Stewart slammed Fox News on Wednesday night’s Daily Show for its selective coverage of Mitt Romney’s controversial fundraiser comments, ranting for two full segments on the “Chaos on Bull**** Mountain” that characterised the network’s coverage in the aftermath of the comments.



Stewart first noted a panel of Fox News guests that tried to turn Romney’s comments into a positive, including one who said he was trying to spread “the American Dream to everyone.”

“You’re looking and hearing the cynical, condescending, plutocratic words he was saying, not the aspirational optimistic message he … in retrospect … should have been meaning,” Stewart mocked. “It’s like Romney jazz! It’s the words you don’t hear!”

Then he showed clips of Fox News anchors like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity saying that Romney’s comments were “the truth” and would help him. Stewart was flabbergasted.

“Let me sum up the message from Bull**** Mountain, if I may: “This inartfully stated dirty liberal smear is a truthful expression of Mitt Romney’s political philosophy, and it is a winner.”

But what really set off Stewart in the next segment was the network misrepresenting the so-called “entitlement society.” Stewart pointed to “welfare queens like ExxonMobil, AT&T and GE,” which receive government subsidies.

“If they get a break, they deserve it. If you get a break, it’s a handout and an entitlement,” Stewart said.

