Watch Jon Stewart Mock Fox News Blow Back To Romney Spokeswoman's Health Care Comments

Jon Stewart called out Fox News last night for revealing its conservative narrative following their reaction to Mitt Romney’s spokesperson Andrea Saul, who went off-message while attacking a controversial anti-Romney ad funded by a pro-Obama Super PAC on Thursday.



“It is not worth fighting for this man if this is the kind of spokesperson he has,” conservative pundit Ann Coulter said on Sean Hannity. “There’s no point in your doing your show…if he’s employing morons like this.”

“Did you guys catch that?” Stewart asked, after playing a clip of Coulter’s comments. “The part where [Coulter] said to Sean Hannity, the Republican presidential candidate has made a move we disagree with and it makes me so mad because you all at this news network have been working so hard to push for him, yet he continues to go off the message you designed.”

Watch the clip below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

