Jon Stewart Mocks The Republican 'Rebranding' Effort, Featuring 'Ferret News' As Fox News

Daily Show host Jon Stewart took a look at the Republican “messaging” problem Tuesday night, mocking Republican efforts to “rebrand” their image in the wake of Mitt Romney’s election loss in November.Featured in the segment was “Ferret News,” Fox News’ alter ego “cloaked in the trappings of journalistic integrity but not trapped by any of its ethical constraints.”



Stewart highlighted Republican pollster Frank Luntz’s quest to change Republicans’ language. Stewart dubbed him “Republican Batman” and “the GOP Whisperer.”

He mocked Fox News host Gretchen Carlson for a segment in which Carlson and Luntz corrected Republican “language errors” with “adjustments” that are more pleasant-sounding. For example, “smaller government” became “more effective and efficient government.” And “control growth of Medicare and Social Security” became “save and strengthen entitlements.”

“I guess that just sounds better,” Carlson said.

“It [expletive] does sound better!” Stewart said. “‘Save and strengthen’ does sound better than the Republicans’ actual plan for entitlements, which would cut them — which sounds [expletive] bad!”

Stewart seemed surprised by Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s assertion in a recent speech that Republicans need to “stop being the stupid party.” But then he showed clips of Republican legislatures in certain swing states moving to change the way electoral votes are allocated to make the process more favourable to Republican candidates.

“Takes a lot of hard work and intelligence, really, to remain stupid,” Stewart said.

