Jon Stewart Rants On Fox News' Dismissal Of Single Women Voting For Obama

Last night on The Daily Show, Jon Stewart hit Fox News for its take on the voting disparity between married women (more of whom supported Republican Mitt Romney) and single women (who overwhelmingly favoured President Barack Obama).



Stewart played clips of Fox anchors contrasting the single vs. married women’s vote. The anchors said that married women were more “settled” and “thinking about the future of their children,” which is why they supported Romney. Single women, the anchors suggested, voted for Obama because they “wanted free birth control.”

Stewart slammed Andrea Tantaros, co-host of “The Five,” in particular, for being shocked that “suburban women who can afford birth control” were still voting for Obama.

“I mean, it’s incredible,” Stewart said. “These weren’t, like, gross … poor-people women. We’re talking Tri-Delts here. We’re talking Kappa Kappa Gammas.”

Watch the full segment below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.