Jon Stewart's Worst Fear Has Come True — He Can't Make Fun Of Fox News

In the midst of a bad week for the White House, “The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart found it difficult to engage in one of his favorite pastimes on Wednesday’s show — making fun of Fox News.

Introducing a new name for the White House’s scandal-filled week — “Hurricane Scandy” — Stewart continued to lash into President Barack Obama as he has done over the past few days.

He called Republicans the “Victorious GOP,” and brought out a visualization of Mitch McConnell playing the role of Notorious B.I.G. on an album cover.

Playing clips of conservatives being outraged, Stewart said they were right to feel that way.

“If these measures from the IRS and Justice were taken at the behest of the White House, that is Nixonian. At best, if you believe the administration found out about all this stuff through news reports, it’s still bad,” Stewart said. “It’s just that the President’s inner Magoo is being revealed.”

There were two people, however, that Stewart wouldn’t let off the hook — former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

Rumsfeld said that the Obama administration blamed the terrorist attack in Benghazi on a video because it fit a narrative in the middle of last year’s election.

“Rumsfeld is German for promoting a narrative because it fits your hopes and what you want to be the case,” Stewart quipped.

And as for Cheney, who charged the Obama administration with lying, Stewart said Cheney doesn’t “get to use the ‘L word.'”

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.