Jon Stewart Demolishes Conservatives For Calling Obama A Tyrant

Daily Show host Jon Stewart lambasted conservative cries of “tyranny” on President Barack Obama in the wake of his sweeping, aggressive proposal to curb gun violence.Stewart played a round of clips that reacted to Obama’s 23 executive actions and decried them as “un-American,” “fascistic,” and ones that “rip our Constitution to pieces.”



Stewart highlighted the comments of Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Dana Perino, pointing out that they had a different opinion under President George W. Bush. He played a clip of Hannity justifying Bush ordering warrantless wiretapping because he was “keeping our nation safe.”

Stewart conceded that Obama’s use of children at his gun-control announcement was “some manipulative political [expletive], but he said that much of the discussion on both sides hasn’t been very rational — like the comparison of Obama to Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.

“Here’s what concerns me about this — the whiff of self-fulfilling prophecy,” Stewart said. “If you’re girding yourself for a massive battle with a despotic, black-copter uber-government, stock up on guns, ammo, Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup and it doesn’t happen — then you just look like an [expletive] with a soup fetish.”

