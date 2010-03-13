Jon Stewart: 'Fox News Might Be The Meanest Sorority In The World'

Daily Show host and media critic Jon Stewart took on Fox News’ reporting on the March 9 health care reform protests outside the Ritz Carlton in Washington, D.C. He calls out a Fox News host’s commentary and stops to think: “Fox News might be the meanest sorority in the world.”



“They are threatening to arrest the lobbyists inside for their, quote, ‘crimes against healthcare,'” host Megyn Kelly said during the report. “We understand this to be their one and only stop today or are they gonna actually go to Capitol Hill where the actual lawmakers are.”

Correspondent Samantha Bee also channels what sorority life might be like toward the end of the segment.

Watch the video, starting at about the 4:45-minute mark, link via TVNewser:

