Here's Jon Stewart's Epic Takedown Of Fox News' Election Night Mess

Jon Stewart had fun on last night’s Daily Show with Fox News’ bizarre election coverage, during which Karl Rove led a backlash against the network’s decision to call Ohio — and, thus, the presidency — for Barack Obama.



Stewart predicted that the five-minute segment of Rove and Megyn Kelly’s grilling of Fox’s decision-makers would live on forever.

At one point during the segment, Kelly asked Rove if his maths was something he “does as a Republican to make himself feel better, or is this real?”

“By the way — ‘maths You Do As A Republican To Make Yourself Feel Better’ is a much better slogan for Fox than the one they have now,” Stewart said.

Stewart proceeded to rip Sarah Palin and Bill O’Reilly, who lamented that “the white establishment is now the minority” as election results filtered in.

“What an incredible story to tell yourselves,” Stewart said. “We would’ve won, if it weren’t for the moral failings of the non-real America.”

Watch the clip below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

